Analysis & Reports For: (NYSE: WFR), (NASDAQ: MU)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --MEMC Electronic Materials Inc. (NYSE: WFR) announced that the company has appointed Shihab Kuran, Ph.D. as President, SunEdison Advanced Solutions. Heading this new group within the company's Solar Energy Business Unit, Dr. Kuran will be responsible for energy solutions and markets that incorporate advanced grid management products and technologies. He will report to Ahmad Chatila, MEMC President and CEO.



MEMC is a global leader in semiconductor and solar technology. MEMC has been a pioneer in the design and development of silicon wafer technologies for over 50 years. With R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, MEMC enables the next generation of high performance semiconductor devices and solar cells.



Find out more on WFR by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=WFR



Crucial.com is a leading online retailer specializing in computer memory (RAM) upgrades and solid state drives (SSDs), and is an online destination of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), one of the world's leading manufacturers of computer memory products.



Leading computer memory (DRAM) and solid state drive (SSD) online retailer Crucial.com was honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Excellence in Customer Service by the Stevie® Awards Monday night at the 7th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service gala at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.



The 2013 award marks the company’s third Stevie Award, having received the 2012 Silver Stevie Award for excellence in customer service and the 2012 Bronze Stevie Award for excellence in computer hardware websites.



Find out where MU could be headed here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MU



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009