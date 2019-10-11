Lawyer Marketing Services

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2019 --Law firms want to know their marketing spend is delivering bottom-line results by identifying, reaching, engaging, converting, and retaining more customers. Our reporting offers actionable insights, and we are continuously learning from the website user, in order to make smarter decisions and improve your business results.



Share Insights Or Potential Problems



Marketing Reporting is the process of measuring progress, showing value, and identifying actionable steps to improve marketing performance and meet your goals. Our analytical reports will provide you with a benchmark for how things are working. Metrics that are included in marketing reporting includes:



Marketing Summary

Website Traffic Metrics via Device and Channel

Conversion Metrics

SEO Overview

PPC Campaigns

Social Media Overviews

Press Release Stats

Financial Projections

Current Marketing Strategy



It is vital to every law firm that reports and reporting become a core part of your day to day marketing operations and workflows.



Accountability



Accountability in any profession makes all the difference. Without accountability in marketing, business relationships can deteriorate. In marketing accountability means taking ownership of specific goals set for a law firm. There are multiple factors that contribute to successful accountability in Marketing. These include:



Funding Process



The majority of marketing investments and programs are made in a centralized planning and funding process.



Strategy



Marketing resource allocation and planning are supported by robust forecasting and market mix models that include offline, online, and non-media.



Planning



Planning is largely connected to financial outcomes and mostly based on data-driven inputs and updated on a frequent (daily/weekly/monthly) basis.



Enterprise Measures & KPIs



Company growth performance reporting connects marketing data from many sources to support measures (KPIs) that are measurable and comparable.



Cross-Functional Organizational Structures



High degrees of integration between marketing, executive leadership and business units.



Functional and Role Alignment



Marketing is partnering effectively with all business units and stakeholders essential to the growth strategy to fulfill its expected contribution to company growth.



Show Progress And Build Trust



As a company our top goal is to achieve every client a significant ROI (Return On Investment). Just as important is the ability to provide our clients every metric that provides insights into what affects their law firm. Instead of just sharing the numbers, we explain all insights gathered from our analysis. We've reached an era where the majority of people are digitally adept and savvy. They know they have a world of options at their literal fingertips, and can thusly hold brands to the highest of standards. Our metrics provide the optimal opportunity to discuss your brand goals, break down complex topics and barriers, including campaign results and progress. Our metrics provide the insights and suggest action-oriented next steps. We aim is to consistently provide marketing strategies founded on personalization, with authenticity, and transparency as cornerstones to our analytics.