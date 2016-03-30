Anchor Communities CBRF Opens in Fox Lake

Fox Lake, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2016 --Anchor Communities is dedicated to offering a home-like, safe, and lovely environment to seniors and other adults in need of extra care. The residence offers 14 beds (10 single and two double rooms, each with its own half bath), a full-service dining room and kitchen where delicious home-style meals are served, and a beautiful sunroom that residents can enjoy. Other amenities include:



- Wireless internet

- In-house salon

- Quiet area for reading or doing puzzles

- Landscaped grounds

- Handicap accessible deck

- Large sitting areas

- Nice-sized bedrooms, furnished with bed, night stand, and dresser

- Walk-in shower and whirlpool tub rooms

- Newly installed security call light system providing high quality monitoring of residents for safety



In addition, Anchor Communities offers 24-hour care, respite care, hospice services as needed, supervision of healthcare needs, storage and distribution of meds, assistance with daily needs, and a variety of activities throughout the day. The administrator, Tracy Heoppner, is an RN and oversees the care and activities in the residence.



Philosophy of Care

Anchor Communities is here to support those who need assistance in their daily lives and aren't able to live alone. At Anchor, we believe in respecting the independence and individual styles of our residents. We offer them support to live a full, active life in an environment of safety and comfort. We also offer physical healthcare in a nurturing home.



About Anchor Communities

Anchor Communities is a licensed Class "C" non-restricted community-based residential facility. Our mission is to provide each resident with a lifestyle that fosters independence, actively engages the mind, and nurtures body and spirit while offering piece of mind to yourself and family.



For more information about Anchor Communities, contact:

Tracy Hoeppner

Administrator

Anchor Communities

209 Forest St

Fox Lake, WI 53933

920-520-0122

http://www.anchorcommunities.com