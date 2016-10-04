Anchorage Dentist Dr. David Maisey Helps Patients Achieve Confident Smiles with Comprehensive Cosmetic Services

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2016 --Patients of Denali Family Dental in Anchorage are finding solutions to achieving their best and most confident smiles with the cosmetic dental services offered by Dr. David Maisey. While general dentistry focuses on the health of a patient's smile, many people are still left feeling insecure or self-conscious of their smiles even if they do have healthy teeth. With the cosmetic dental services Dr. Maisey offers, patients are able to achieve a healthy and a bright, confident smile.



At his Anchorage dental office Dr. Maisey offers cosmetic dental services like teeth whitening, alignment, orthodontics, and dental implants. Patients who opt for cosmetic dental services to improve the appearance of their smiles often find that they have more confidence and improved self-esteem that positively affects many aspects of their life including their social lives and relationships along with their career and work life.



Teeth whitening is one of the fastest and least expensive ways for patients to make a dramatic improvement with their smiles. The staining and discoloration of teeth is a natural occurrence that happens as people age, particularly with those who regularly drink coffee, tea, or dark-colored fruit juices or sodas. While staining or discoloring doesn't necessarily mean the teeth are unhealthy, it can add years to the appearance of a patient's smile. Teeth whitening can help patients look and feel younger with a bright, white smile. Dr. Maisey offers teeth whitening solutions that are safe and painless.



For patients who are unhappy about the alignment of their smiles due to crowding or gapping, Dr. Maisey offers alignment and orthodontic services with some of the latest and most effective treatment methods in the industry. Dr. Maisey's patients have access to services such as Invisalign, Six Month Smile, and Clear Correct. Invisalign consists of clear plastic aligners that are custom designed for each patient to gradually shift the teeth into alignment using gentle forces. The aligners are completely removable and are virtually invisible at a speaking distance. Six Month Smile is a uniquely designed bracket and wire orthodontic system that is dramatically faster than traditional braces, helping patients achieve a perfectly straight smile within 6 months.



About Dr. David Maisey

Dr. Maisey is a graduate of University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School and has been practicing for more than 25 years. Lifelong learning is important to Dr. Maisey and he continues to learn about and integrate the latest treatments and technology into his office to ensure that his patients are receiving the absolute best care. Dr. Maisey is a member of the Alaska Dental Association, the ADA, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.



To learn more about the cosmetic dental services offered by Dr. David Maisey at Dental Family Dental, please visit www.DenaliDentist.com.