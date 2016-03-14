Anchorage Dentist Dr. David Maisey Helps Patients Regain Their Smiles After Tooth Loss with Latest Technology

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Dr. David Maisey of Denali Family Dental Center in Anchorage, AK is helping adult patients who have lost permanent teeth due to injury, decay, or other health problems find a lasting solution to restoring their smile with dental implants. Dental implants are one of the most advanced restorative technologies available in the dental industry that give patients a solution to their missing teeth that look, feel, and function just like their natural teeth once did.



Prior to the availability of dental implants, patients with missing teeth had to rely on other restorative methods that only provided partial function like dentures, partial dentures, or bridges. With dental implants, however, patients are able to enjoy full functionality of their smile again with normal speaking and chewing, and of course, improved aesthetics.



Dental implants in their completed state consist of a small titanium screw that mimics the natural tooth root and an artificial porcelain crown that restores the aesthetic portion of the tooth. The dental implant itself is the foundation that helps restore structure to the jawbone in addition to supporting the aesthetic restoration of the porcelain crown. When a permanent tooth is lost, the absence of a tooth root in the jaw bone causes the surrounding bone and tissues to resorb due to non-use. But with dental implants, the implant once again restores that structure to keep the surrounding bone and tissue viable, preventing the further loss of surrounding teeth.



The dental implants process takes several weeks or months to complete, but once the implants are installed and healed, they are just as strong, or even stronger, than natural teeth. Dental implant patients are able to speak and chew normally just as they did before experiencing tooth loss, and are also able to brush and floss their teeth just as they did with natural teeth.



While not every patient is a good candidate for dental implants, Dr. Maisey offers consultations for patients interested in dental implants to determine if their jawbone structure and density can support the procedure.



Dr. David Maisey is one of the most qualified dental professionals in the anchorage area, with more than 25 years of experience in his career. Since graduating with his DDS degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School in 1989, Dr. Maisey has continued to complete extensive continuing education courses in a variety of dental sub-specialties in order to remain and the forefront of dental trends. He is a member of the ADA, the Alaska State Dental Association, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.



To learn more about Dr. Maisey and the dental implants he offers Anchorage patients seeking a permanent solution for their missing teeth