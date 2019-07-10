"Ancient Herbal Formula" Cures Chronic Genital Chlamydia, Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Stands out as a STD "Overall Natural Therapy"

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London have discovered that antibiotic resistance threatens to return medicine to a "dark age" and make simple cuts fatal, the Independent reported. Abuse of antibiotics will lead to an untreatable infectious disease like "super gonorrhea". "We found that the misuse of antibiotics may make us more vulnerable to viruses," said Andreas Wake, principal investigator of the study.



In recent years, due to the side effects, drug resistance, dependence and other ills caused by the use of antibiotics in large quantities, people of insight in the medical community in various countries have proposed a shift from "white treatment" to "green treatment". In Healing Nature: Why We Need Green Therapy (http://xueshu.baidu.com/usercenter/paper/show?paperid=1y240v80596k04t08h3j0vn02k524353&site=xueshu_se), Daniel Winterbottom of the United States states that "each plant has different therapeutic effects, such as treating hoarseness, stomach discomfort, gout, inflammation, chest pain, and poisoning". Dr. Li Xiaoping from Wuhan Dr.Lee TCM Clinic, has become an outstanding representative of "green therapy" by introducing Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in eradicating chlamydia infection, improving immunity and improving sub-health status.



When Chlamydia infection breaks out on reproductive tract, women may have increased vaginal purulent secretions, bleeding after intercourse, cervical hypertrophy, erosion, etc., prior to the development of endometritis, salpingitis, infertility or ectopic pregnancy. Infection during pregnancy may result in miscarriage, fetal arrest, and inclusion conjunctivitis or pneumonia of the newborn through the birth canal. Men may present with urethral mucous or purulent discharge, and urinary frequency, urgency, dysuria and other bladder irritation symptoms, or combined with epididymitis, prostatitis and so on.



Chlamydia is resistant to drugs that act on the cell wall, such as penicillins, vancomycin, and bacitracin, and is sensitive to drugs that inhibit the synthesis of membrane proteins and cytoplasmic proteins, such as tetracycline and erythromycin. In recent years, new Quinolones have been widely used in the treatment of chlamydia. Quinolones target bacterial deoxyribonucleic acid and block DNA gyrase, further causing irreversible damage to bacterial DNA and achieving antibacterial effect.



However, because Quinolones stay remaining in the body tissues, causing serious drug resistance, body dysbacteriosis, and decreased immunity, the original non-pathogenic pathogens, fungi, and microorganisms multiply and become newly-induced infection or aggravation of the source of the original infection. At the same time, side effects appear as gastrointestinal reactions (nausea, vomiting, discomfort, pain, etc.), central reactions (headache, dizziness, poor sleep, etc.), induce epilepsy, affect cartilage development (pregnant women and children should apply the use with caution), and produce crystalluria. Large doses or long-term use predispose to liver and kidney damage.



Dr. Li Xiaoping of Wuhan believes that in order to completely cure chlamydia infection, it is necessary to treat with drugs of sterilization and anti-inflammation and medication which empowers to change the environment in which chlamydia exists and improve the patient's resistance, thus fundamentally removing the primary lesion. Based on over 30 years of medical experience, she developed a natural formula for the eradication of genital chlamydia - Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. There are more than 50 plant ingredients in the formula, such as Plantago lanceolata, dianthus superbus, polygonum aviculare, angelica sinensis, radix paeoniae rubra, safflower, Peach kernel, houttuynia, honeysuckle, and vaccaria. These herbs play the role of broad-spectrum antibiotics, effectively clearing up all types of bacteria, viruses, and pathogens, turning mycoplasma, chlamydia and gonorrhea negative, eliminate inflammation, remove heat and detoxify, promote blood circulation, relieve pain, diuretic and treating stranguria, improve the internal environment of the patient's genitourinary system, so that chlamydia can not survive, and patients gain an improved resistance as well as to achieve the restoration of the reproductive health.



James, from New Jersey, USA, tested positive for chlamydia two years ago. He had back pain, lower abdominal pain, groin pain, swelling and pain in his testes, and a burning sensation during urination. The symptoms disappeared after 7 weeks of antibiotics. However a month later, all symptoms recurred and antibiotics no longer worked. With the help of his friends, he learned about Dr. Lee's Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill. In an email to Dr. Lee, he asked if the treatment would have side effects. Dr. Lee told him that the natural medicine is a herbal therapy which does not contain hormones or harm the liver and kidney, meanwhile it improves immunity and restores male sexuality. James got up his courage and ordered the initial course of the treatment. The following month, James was so pleased to tell Dr. Lee that the burning sensation of urination had been significantly reduced and that the pain was 50% less. He re-ordered two additional courses with the hope to get rid of chlamydia completely. With a Test-Negative report from the hospital, James sent Dr. Lee a thankful email to share his joy. "I was repeatedly tortured by Chlamydia for two years, during which I tried all the antibiotics that could be found, but the pain did not change and sometimes increased. Your natural medicine is God's gospel to me, and I can no longer feel the pain and the impact of chlamydia. Thank you very much, Dr. Lee."



The United Nations World Peace Foundation and the World Natural Medicine Foundation proposed the "World Declaration on the Promotion and Development of Natural Medicine in the 21st Century"(https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/post2015/transformingourworld), aiming at establishing a world organization for natural medicine under the leadership of the United Nations, vigorously developing natural medicine and establishing a new world medical system in the 21st century combining modern medicine and natural medicine. And this system is being constructed by Dr. Lee's natural medicine team already. Patients who have been healed by Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill are from all over the world in more than 20 countries, and they have expressed their gratitude to Dr. Lee by thank you letters and testimonials. Because Dr. Lee's prescription can also cure urinary system infections and reproductive system inflammation such as prostatitis, epididymitis, orchitis, seminal vesiculitis and so on, there have been quite a number of American media reports on this, praised Dr. Lee's use of natural phytotherapy and notable achievements.



