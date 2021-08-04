Anderson Landscaping, Inc. Offers the Assistance of Expert Landscape Designer in Miami and Palmetto Bay, Florida

Homestead, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2021 --Anderson Landscaping, Inc. is a family-owned residential and commercial landscaping company. Tod E. Anderson manages this company. He attended the famous DuPage Horticulture School in Chicago and was one of the first 50 licensed FNGLA Florida Certified Landscape Contractors when the program began in the '90s. Through Anderson Landscaping, Inc., one can acquire the assistance of a highly experienced and competent landscape designer in Miami and Palmetto Bay, Florida. This company has been servicing South Florida for decades. Its award-winning team works closely with the clients to design and build the perfect outdoor landscape and water garden, as per their requirements and personal preferences. One can see samples of their work at The Tamiami International Orchid Festival, The Ramble at Fairchild Gardens, Fairchild Garden's International Orchid Show, and Palm Hammock Orchid Estate.



Landscape lighting can be great for the aesthetics of a home. Moreover, owing to the pleasant tropical climate of Southeast Florida, people spend a lot of time outdoors, even during the evenings. With proper landscape lighting, one can conveniently relax on their lawn till late at night or even host outdoor parties at times. Moreover, from a safety perspective, landscape lighting can prevent accidents on the grounds during the night. Landscape lighting can even act as a deterrent for thieves and make it hard for them to snoop around undetected. Anderson Landscaping, Inc. is the ideal source for seeking solutions related to landscape lighting in Miami and Palmetto Bay, Florida. They install diverse types of outdoor lighting systems with impeccable precision. Their landscape lighting technicians are highly skilled and experienced and hence manage to get the job done right the first time, every time. Through Anderson Landscaping, Inc., one can even create a beautiful water garden at their home.



Give Anderson Landscaping, Inc. a call at 305-978-2050.



About Anderson Landscaping, Inc.

Anderson Landscaping, Inc. is a landscaping and water feature company. They serve people across Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Kendall, Key Biscayne, Miami, and their nearby areas.