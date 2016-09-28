Anderson Seafoods Celebrates 4 Years on QVC

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --For the past 4 years, Anderson Seafoods has been providing QVC customers the finest seafood available, delivered right to their door.



When Alberto Andrade, CFO and VP of Business Development at Anderson Seafoods identified an opportunity to extend their traditionally wholesale business into a direct-to-consumer model, his first action was to contract with Adam Blank, to serve as his Director of Business Development.



Shortly after, a partnership with QVC was born. What started as a never before seen partnership offering millions of QVC viewers the chance to experience "Fresh, Never Frozen" seafood, has since grown into a widely successful offering of over 40 unique products on-air and QVC.com.



Andrade says of the success, "We could not be happier with the results this partnership has achieved. QVC has helped us to become a nationally recognized brand."



About Anderson Seafoods

Anderson Seafoods was established in 1979, with the goal of providing premium seafood products and superior service to our valued clients in sustainable and innovative ways. Starting from a small family venture in Orange, California, Anderson Seafoods has evolved into a full-scale, state-of-the-art operation and is recognized as a leading authority in the seafood industry. Anderson Seafoods has established its own network of direct sources for fresh and frozen products from around the world including Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, the East Coast, Asia and South America. With wild caught seafood, the company refrains from doing business with those who engage in illegal, unreported and unregulated methods. All facilities are USDC (United States Department of Commerce) inspected and seafood sources are HACCP approved.



http://www.shopandersonseafoods.com