Andre Koen Holds Weekly Organizational Changing Workshops to Better Deal with Diversity Issues

Mounds View, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2014 --A leader in workforce diversity education Andre Koen announces his weekly Organizational Leadership Workshops held on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Rasmussen College in Blaine, Minnesota. The Diversity Training Specialist offers his expertise in what he describes as the challenging “Time of Diversity” that all too many businesses, government agencies and educational organizations face. Addressing leaders who find they have employees that are mired down in poor critical thinking skills, excuses, and an inability to grab the vision of the organization Koen speaks to practical solutions.



Koen says, “All too often I see business owners and leaders in organizations who have what I call ‘self-proclaimed divas” in their companies who don’t work well with others. Worse yet, employees aren’t giving clients the resources that the company intends for them to have due to apathy or a bad attitude. Thankfully there are organizational skills that I have put in place in these one-on-one courses that can turn a situation around. These tools are a priority.”



The Diversity Specialist encourages better behavior from staff via strategies that teach how to dissect issues in a fair and balanced approach. Tackling diversity issues without blame, fault finding or guilt Koen asks listeners to do a self-evaluation. He asks that they explore the benefits found in other cultures to become an ally for humanity. Without guilt or blame this approach assures that the staff will excel at the same pace as the business or organization’s client demographic. Koen adds, “I do my best to motivate individuals to create something of value collaboratively. Working always for the bigger picture.”



Andre Koen is a Diversity Trainer in Mounds View, Minnesota that provides his clients with one-on-one online courses and education. He is adept at leadership development, empowerment and cross-cultural competence training. Koen focuses also on sensitivity and anti-racism training as well as team building. The Diversity Coach holds Organizational Training Workshops on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Rasmussen College in Blaine, Minnesota. Tuition for the workshop is $75.



For more information visit http://www.AndreKoen.com and http://www.AMHorizons.com. Rasmussen College is located at 3629 95th Avenue NE Blaine, MN 55014.



