Andrew Avellan Joins Jacobi Wealth Advisors as Senior Partner to the Firm

Berwyn, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2021 --Jacobi Wealth Advisors is excited to welcome Andrew R. Avellan, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® as the newest Senior Advisor to the team. Andrew will bring his 18 years of experience in finance to provide holistic and comprehensive financial planning services to business owners, executives, and their families.



"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Jacobi Wealth Advisors family," said Co-Founders, William Medico III, ChFC® and Anthony Martinelli, CLU® CBEC®. "His expertise will further strengthen the deep commitment we have to delivering our clients a unique financial planning experience."



Previously, Andrew was a founding partner for an established wealth management firm, where he worked for 18 years providing wealth management solutions to high-net-worth clients. As an industry specialist, Andrew has been published in several media channels, including the Wall Street Journal, and previously contributed regularly to Investopedia.com in the 'Ask an Advisor' section.



A graduate of Loyola University Maryland, Andrew and his wife Paige resides in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania.



About Jacobi Wealth Advisors

At Jacobi Wealth Advisors, our team has decades of collective experience in working with business owners, individuals, and families to implement financial strategies to help them pursue their goals and optimize the probability of success. We take our role as a trusted advisor in managing our client's wealth seriously using proprietary strategies and techniques we have developed over the course of multiple market cycles.



Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Jacobi Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Jacobi Capital Management, LLC and Jacobi Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.