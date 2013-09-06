Andy Schaidler Teams with Purchasing Solutions as Marketing and Business Development Manager

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2013 --Purchasing Solutions international Inc. (http://www.PurSol.com), one of the hospitality industry's leaders in procurement for upscale hotels and fine dining, is pleased to announce the addition of Andy Schaidler, NEWH, as their new consulting Marketing and Business Development Manager.



Mr. Schaidler’s responsibilities will include refining and building the firm’s brand, plus expanding their reputation for exceptional procurement and purchasing. He will also develop new opportunities for the company to offer their individually tailored services to more clients. Andy and the PSI team will work with upscale hotel, resort, casino, fine dining, spa, and country club industries as well as the developers, builders, management groups, and owners of these projects. PSI also collaborates with architects, designers, and other specifiers to make sure each project meets the intended design scope and suits the project location, while coming in on time and on budget.



Andy Schaidler has served on the Intl Board of Directors of NEWH: The Hospitality Network for close to a decade. He is currently the NEWH Director of Expansion for Regional Members for the not-for-profit organization that raises scholarship funds for college students studying hospitality design and architecture. He’s developed national hospitality programs for firms including: AFX, Regal Mirror, Volume Intl, Interior Image Group, and Lighting Enterprises.



Mike Williams, the President and cofounder of Purchasing Solutions Intl, commented: “We’re excited to have Andy help us take PSI to the next level in our brand and marketing and client growth.” Mr. Schaidler agrees: “Those of you who haven’t heard of PSI in the past, won’t be able to say that in a few months. We have an amazing story to tell of many satisfied clients and their many upscale projects.”



PSI celebrates its 15th anniversary next year as an accredited Native American-owned business. PSI is an active member in many hospitality related organizations including: TERO, International Society of Hospitality Purchasers, NEWH: The Hospitality Network, LEED, and others



About Purchasing Solutions international Inc

Purchasing Solutions Intl Inc, a Ft Worth, TX based procurement company, began providing unique consulting, sourcing, purchasing and other services to our growing client base in 1999. PSI’s approach to individualized services differs for each client and project, providing owners, developers and management companies with the goods and services that they determine are needed for their project.



Our “what works best for you and your project” service mentality has provided Purchasing Solutions Intl with an excellent basis for continued growth and positive client feedback. As a Native American-owned and TERO certified FF&E and OS&E procurement firm, PSI has grown ever since it’s beginning. Our mission is to provide value with our expertise plus the best products and services for our clients and their projects.



