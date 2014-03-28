Andy Sydow Arms Himself with a Self-Titled Blues-Folk Rock Release with a Modern Twist

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2014 --With his fresh take on traditional styles of music that appeals to generations of all ages, Denver-based Andy Sydow has figured out the sweetspot for translating blues, rock ‘n’ roll and folk into fresh and modern music. His songs reflect a maturity beyond his years while still keeping an ear to the ground for the contemporary sounds that have granted him the success he deserves releasing his self-titled debut album in August 2013.



Andy Sydow felt a spark in his love of music at the age of 10 when his father took him to see Buddy Guy during an ETown taping at the Boulder Theater, where they sat in the front row. During the performance, Buddy walked right up to Andy with his white and black polka dot guitar and let him pluck it during one of his songs. Andy was hooked, and so his love of music began to deepen and take shape.



Unlike many musicians out there, Andy has a degree in Piano Performance from the University of Colorado – Denver, from which he graduated in May 2013. This education has not only informed and heightened his musical abilities, but it has even translated into providing education for other budding musicians. He teaches private lessons four days a week and has about 30 students—a unique accomplishment for independent musicians of today.



For six months after he graduated from school, he trained at a dueling piano bar. From there he has continued to grow as a solo artist, performing for both local audiences and at festivals, which he plans to do more of in 2014. He will also be working on writing and recording music for another upcoming album this year.



Andy is a solo artist and plays a variety of instruments: piano, guitar, harmonica and vocals. When he’s not performing solo, he brings in various musicians to form his backing band. Sometimes this includes sousaphone, tenor sax and drums and other times just bass and drums.



When he plays with a band, he is often compared to The Band, who he lists as a musical influence, and is told that they often sound like a live jam band. He himself is often compared Jim Croce or Bob Dylan. His other musical influences include Anders Osborne, Jackie Greene, J.J. Grey & Mofro, Tom Petty, Dr. John, Warren Zevon and J.J. Cale.



When he writes his music, he often explores the concepts of adventure and travel, including on tracks such as “Soul Searchin’,” “Mountain Town,” “Ballad of an Irish Musician” and “Sawmill.” He touches on the stories of people and their relationships with each other and how those people and relationships change over time. He also relays whatever is going on in his life at that time or the life experiences of others.



Armed with this compelling and impassioned music, Andy has enjoyed chances to perform with national artists, such as Delbert McClinton, Bob Margolin and Dick Dale in 2012 as well as Samantha Fish, Tinsley Ellis and Dick Dale again in 2013. He’s opened for Johnny Hickman of Cracker and Clay McClinton several times as well. Andy also had the pleasure to play alongside many national artists when he performed at the 2012 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Music Festival and the 2013 Broomstock Music Fest.



Andy’s track “Find Me Baby” will be featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, which is a sampling of independent and talented musicians from around the world. The digital mixtape will be handed out on 3500 download cards at Coachella in April 2014, and there will also be 1500 download codes available through the Indie Anthems Bandcamp page.



Andy’s self-titled album is available from all major distribution outlets, and you can buy a hard copy at either his shows or his website.



You can watch videos of Andy’s live performances on YouTube, such as “Whiskey Blues,” “Motel Rooms” and “Folsom Prison.”



About Andy Sydow Music

Andy Sydow (2013)

Website: http://www.andysydow.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/andysydowmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/andysydowmusic

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/asydow19

Bandcamp: http://andysydow.bandcamp.com/

Myspace: https://myspace.com/andymansydow



