Andy Tinkham Joins C2 Solutions

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2015 --C2 Solutions, LLC is pleased to announce that Andy Tinkham has joined the company as the QA Practice Lead. Andy has extensive experience in the Information Technology industry and has completed work towards a PhD. in software testing. He is a leading authority on Quality Assurance and Software Testing and will apply his skill and experience to help C2 clients get more business value from their QA investments.



"We are enthusiastic about Andy joining our team", said Dean Nelson, founder of C2 Solutions. "I've followed his work and reputation over two decades. He is a thought leader in the industry and C2 looks forward to helping our clients meet the rapidly changing QA environment. We have built a strong QA Practice at C2. Andy will help our firm and clients be more innovative and successful with how Quality Assurance and Testing will be delivered in the future".



"C2 is already a strong player in the Twin Cities IT market. I'm excited to work with our clients and consultants to take that success even higher", Andy said. "Software testing is changing as development methods evolve, and C2 is in prime position to help our clients adapt to these industry-wide changes, quickly get the information they need to make timely decisions, and deliver high quality software. These are exciting times to be a tester and C2 is a great place to be to help influence the field."



About C2 Solutions

C2 Solutions, LLC is a specialized IT consulting firm based in Minneapolis, MN. The firm specializes in Business Intelligence, Application Solutions, and Software Quality Assurance.



C2 has built a reputation for helping clients deploy solutions faster and with less risk. The firm delivers results with experienced consultants that understand both the science and art required to create a business solution. The company deploys integrated solutions with technology from leading companies like Microsoft, Oracle, Informatica, IBM, and H.P.



More information on the firm is available at http://www.c2its.com



