ANG Health Care Emerges as the Top Home Care Agency in Folsom and Fair Oaks, California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2018 --ANG Health Care is a reputable home care agency in Folsom and Fair Oaks, California that delivers care with compassion to allow one to live a life of independence. While it might be difficult for family members to be the sole care provider for their loved ones, for it requires in-depth knowledge and expertise to carry out the tasks, handing it over to the experts would let one heave a sigh of relief.



ANG Health Care partners with case managers, patients, and their family members throughout Sacramento, Amado, Placer and EI Dorado Counties to assist in the transition from acute care to home. Fully licensed and certified recognized body, ANG Health Care goes beyond meeting all the requirements of the CDPH.



Those who are looking to gain back freedom and time can count on ANG Health Care for the very best care they provide. Instead of driving the loved ones to may appointments, one can seek these types of services that are provided to them in their home.



At ANG Health Care, the experts are all licensed and certified, and they do undergo a stringent training program to be able to meet the CDPH's requirement for clinical hours. Years of experience and expertise provide them the ability to provide continuous care as they establish trust and build relationships throughout the time they are at the client's home.



To know more about companion care in Sacramento and Roseville, California, visit http://www.anghealthcare.com.



About ANG Health Care

ANG Health Care is a reputable agency offering skilled nursing care, physical therapy, home health care service, company care and more. The interdisciplinary team consists of a team of professionals who possess years of experience in serving their patients in the hospital and their homes.