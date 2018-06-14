ANG Health Care, Inc. Brings Senior Home Care in Roseville and Sacramento to the Doorstep

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2018 --ANG Health Care, Inc. can be trusted upon for best quality senior home care in Roseville and Sacramento. The company is often considered as the preferred provider of in-home care for seniors, and they take the pledge to the communities which they serve very sincerely. The company offers senior home care for people who need assistance with their activities of daily living until they regain their ability to live with total independence.



In addition, they also offer long-term senior home care for people who need permanent help with their everyday requirements. Certified professionals provide all these services, so they know exactly how to work as per the accepted standards. In fact, the company's supervisory team visits the homes of the clients' every fourteen days to examine and get feedback.



Apart from specializing in senior home care services, the company also offers other services such as skilled nursing services, certified home health aides, occupational and speech therapy as well as physical therapy in Roseville and Sacramento. The professionals, as well as the therapists here, work along with the clients, patients, their family members, doctors and nurses as they know that the needs of the clients are different and may vary depending on the problem from which they are suffering from.



The therapists and in-home care staff members at ANG Health Care, Inc. has years of experience in serving the patients in the homes and hospitals. This provides them with the capability to offer a range of care and establish faith and build relations all through the course of the care that they provide to the patients. To get more information about the services that the company offers one can call on 916-990-0930.



About ANG Health Care, Inc.

ANG Health Care, Inc. offers best, specialized healthcare and serves the residents of Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Roseville, Sacramento, CA and other surrounding communities.