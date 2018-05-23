ANG Health Care Inc., Offers Comprehensive Nursing Care in Roseville and Sacramento

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2018 --Be it for old age, or long-term illness, everyone needs to be looked after at some point in time. It is true that family members are always around, but even they might need a break sometime, and that is when one feels the need for professional help. ANG Health Care, Inc., is one such home health care service provider that offers skilled nursing care in Roseville and Sacramento. They have trained and professional nurses who are committed to their profession. They are a dedicated lot that will assure family members that their loved one is taken care of properly and that they are in safe hands. Most importantly, many people want to live independently even during prolonged illness, any medical condition or following surgery. For them appointing a nurse is the best possible idea and ANG Health Care, Inc., will be the place to look for assistance.



ANG Health Care is experts at bridging the health care connection from the acute hospital, rehabilitation or skilled nursing facility, community clinic and doctors office to one's home, providing a safe and secure network of professional healthcare services.



Their skilled nursing care services are diverse to meet the varied needs of their clients. Among the many nursing services that they offer include handling Infusion/Central Line/Port-a-Catheter Care, wound care, Tracheostomy care, Chest Tube Care, Gastrostomy Care, Urostomy Care and more.



ANG Health Care, Inc., is also known for offering home care services in Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks California. This is perfect for those who don't typically need medical care but require some assistance in handling their daily chores. The job of the home health aides is to make life simpler for their clients without gaining control over their life.



Call 916-990-0930 for more details.



