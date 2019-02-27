ANG Health Care Inc Offers Skilled Nursing in Sacramento and Citrus Heights, California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --No matter how great the desire to live independently, the reality preserves a different scene. Sometimes, remaining independent requires more than the ability to execute day-to-day living activities. ANG Health Care is one of the trusted names when it comes to skilled nursing in Sacramento and Citrus Heights, California.



With years of experience in the industry, the company utilizes its expertise and knowledge at bridging the health care connection from the acute hospital, rehabilitation or skilled nursing facility, community clinic and doctors office to one's home, offering a safe and secure network of professional healthcare services.



Coupled with skill and knowledge, ANG Health Care provides long-term or short-term assistance to help patients regain independence and return to their home or an assisted living center following an injury or hospital stay.



At ANG Health Care, the expert professionals develop plans that describe the patient's medical, nursing, and physical and mental condition and describe how they will meet these needs. Additionally, they produce a discharge plan to safely transition the patient into his or her new setting at the end of the stay.



The professionals at ANG Health Care provide a range of skilled medical services such as infusion/central line/port-a-catheter care, wound care, tracheostomy care, gastrostomy care, chest tube care, urostomy care, and more.



In the case of home health care, the staff works with each resident and their family throughout the care process in the home setting. They customize the patients care plan, whether short or long-term so that the individual's needs and preferences are met quickly.



As a leading service provider, the company also promotes the health and well-being of people in the home setting with support services, providing emotional support and primary daily care such as personal hygiene.



For more information on occupational therapy in Roseville and Sacramento, California, visit https://www.anghealthcare.com/occupational-speech-therapy-folsom-fair-oaks-citrust-heights-roseville-sacramento-ca.



About ANG Health Care, Inc.

ANG Health Care, Inc. offers quality, professional healthcare and serves the residents of Fair Oaks, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Folsom, Sacramento, CA and other close by communities.