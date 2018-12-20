ANG Health Care, Inc. Provides Compassionate Medical Social Worker in Folsom and Roseville California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --ANG Health Care, Inc. can be relied upon for best quality home health care in Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks California. The company is often considered as the favored provider of in-home care for seniors, and they take the vow to the communities which they serve very genuinely. The company offers senior home care for people who merely need assistance with their activities of daily living till they get back their ability to live with total autonomy.



In addition, they also provide long-term senior home care for people who need enduring assistance with their everyday requirements. The specialized professionals offer all these services, so they know precisely how to work as per the accepted standards. The company's supervisory team visits the homes of the clients' every fourteen days to look at and get feedback.



Apart from specializing in senior home care services, the company also offers other services such as skilled nursing services, certified home health aides, occupational and speech therapy as well as medical social worker in Folsom and Roseville California. The professionals in addition to the therapists here work along with the nurses, patients, their family members, doctors and clients as they know that the needs of the clients are diverse and may differ based on the problem from which they are suffering from.



The in-home care staff members and therapists at ANG Health Care, Inc. has years of experience in serving patients in hospitals and homes. To get more information about the services that the company offers one can call at 916-990-0930.



About ANG Health Care, Inc.

ANG Health Care, Inc. offers most excellent, specialized healthcare and serves the residents of Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Roseville, Sacramento, CA and other nearby communities.