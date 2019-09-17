ANG Health Care Offers Home Care Services in Roseville and Sacramento, California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --As parents or other family members grow old, they need a lot more assistance than before. The weakening of muscles and bones can add more anxiety and health hazards for elderly who are physically and psychologically dependent on their kids. Due to time constraint, many people cannot attend their aging parents. Unfortunately, this is the time when they need the support of their children. To compensate for their absence on most occasions, ANG Health Care offers comprehensive home care services in Roseville and Sacramento, California.



The services are aimed at assisting elders in living and recovering at home comfortably. The certified home care service professionals deliver care with compassion, helping the elderly with their needs while allowing them to live a free life.



As a full-service company, ANG Health Care team brings its experience and expertise to serve the community, enabling them to maintain their dignity and self-worth. These compassionate professionals offer help without taking over.



Partnering with case managers, patients, and their family members throughout Sacramento, Amado, Placer, and EI Dorado Countries, ANG Health Care strives to assist in the transition from acute care to home.



The professionals are all licensed and certified, and they know what they are capable of. As a leading company in the industry, ANG Health Care exceeds the expectations of its clients while meeting all the requirements of the CDPH.



They conduct in-the-field supervisory visits of the home care aides every 14 days, ensuring that their patients are receiving all the care and assistance they need. Given their psychological state, the patients need attention and care. The professionals at ANG Health Care provide an excellent service at a reasonable price.



Being a reputed and experienced company, they offer expert healthcare services at home.



Other services include skilled nursing services, medical social worker, senior home care services, physical therapy in Roseville and Sacramento, California.



About ANG Health Care

ANG Health Care is a reputable agency offering skilled nursing care, physical therapy, home health care service, company care and more. The interdisciplinary team consists of a team of professionals who possess years of experience in serving their patients in the hospital and their homes.