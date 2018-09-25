ANG Health Care Services Offers Home Care Services in Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks, California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --When it comes to home care services in Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks, California, it is hard to think anyone other than ANG Health Care Services. Most families prefer to take care of the patient on own, but there are times when attending to personal work becomes the priority. On the one hand, one does not want to miss an important meeting and one the other hand, can't afford to leave the patient alone.



Personal home care services in Citrus Heights and Fair Oaks, California are a great help in these situations. Furthermore, it offers many more advantages and benefits to the families as well as patients. ANG Health Care is licensed and certified to assist in the transition from acute care to home.



Trained and qualified, these professionals can assess safety risks and make simple corrections in the home. Despite the lack of skill in delivering medical services, they do undergo a stringent training program approved by the California Department of Public Health.



To provide the best services, the company goes beyond meeting all the requirements of CDPH. In addition to state required criminal record clearance requirements, they also conduct intensive background checks and thoroughly verify all references.



Every 14 days they conduct in-the-field supervisory visits of their home health aides, ensuring that their patients are receiving all the care and assistance they need.



The service they provide allows adults and seniors to receive day-to-day help such as bathing, grooming, hygiene, etc. It helps in preserving their dignity and maintaining a good quality of life.



The best thing about the service the coordination between the aide and the patient. Even the best care is hard to accept from someone one does not like. This is why ANG Health Care works so diligently to match the right aide with the right patient.



About ANG Health Care, Inc.

ANG Health Care, Inc. offers quality, professional healthcare and serves the residents of Fair Oaks, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Folsom, Sacramento, CA and other close by communities.