Angel Baby Adult's Cooling Pillow Mat Becomes a Top Five Amazon Bestseller

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --Angel Baby proudly announces that their adult pillow gel mat is now ranked third amongst the Amazon bestsellers in the category of specialty medical pillows. Angel Baby has a wealth of experience in delivering high-quality products, and many of their products have done the company proud with their performance in Amazon.com. Their cooling gel mats have already received over two hundred and fifty Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.8 stars. Many of these reviewers have used this product to get relief from fever, migraine, hot flash, and neck pain.



Angel Baby mentions that while designing their cooling pillow mat, the company's priority was to create a product that creates a sensation comparable to that of sleeping on cool air. The product's design allows it to contour to the user's body and the pillow. Depending on their convenience, users can either fit the mat inside the pillowcase or place them on the top of the pillow. Unlike the water-filled sleeping mats, this product is filled with a safe gel that is extremely unlikely to leak. Users can also enhance this product's cooling potential by keeping it in the fridge for a while.



In her Amazon review, one of the recent buyers of the product mentioned, "This has done wonders for Rylei's headaches. It contours to her pillow. She can just lay it on top of her pillow or put it inside the pillowcase. It stays cool all the time and you can pop it in the fridge to make the cooling sensation last even longer. My daughter suffers from bad migraines and loves having this. She says it helps a lot. She even takes it with her when she goes to stay over at her grandma's house."



Expressing pleasure at the product's entry into the top five Amazon bestsellers, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, "This is a proud moment for all of us at Angel Baby. The entire team has worked extremely hard, and I feel that success belongs to them. I would also like to thank the entire Amazon community for their continuous support."



To find out more about Angel Baby Frosty Pillow Gel Mat, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01600LIQI



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.