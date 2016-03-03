Angel Baby Announces New Hiring Plan for Their Amazon Canada Product Travel Gate Check Bag

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --Angel Baby continues to take measures to make a stronger impact in the Canadian market. The experienced manufacturer of baby utility products has just announced an extensive hiring plan for their car seat travel bag. This product is already a popular one in the US market, and Angel Baby is now making an all out effort to repeat the performance in Amazon Canada. Official sources have revealed that the new recruits will bolster the dedicated sales and customer service departments for the product.



The car seat bag from Angel Baby is made from a tear resistant polyester fabric. With dimensions of 45inches X 15.5inches X 12inches, these bags have been designed to protect stroller investments from dirt and germs while traveling and storage. Each of these bags are also equipped with useful features such as a carrying handle with drawstring closure, an adjustable lock, and an ID box. Users suggest that this product fits most of the umbrella strollers including Maclaren, Combi, Chicco, Peg Perego, Cosco, and many others.



A recent Amazon user mentions in her review, "Great product, protected my stroller from getting beat up when I checked it at the gate. I used it with a Graco Breaze click connect stroller. It is a little bigger than standard umbrella strollers. It was a tight squeeze length wise, but I did not have time to take the wheels off at the gate. Very sturdy material. Would highly recommend!"



Talking about the company's hiring plan for the product, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, "We have decided to strengthen the sales and customer service departments for this product. The recruitment drive will start from the second week of March. Some key positions are to be filled up in both departments."



To find out more about Angel Baby Travel Gate Check Bag for Umbrella Strollers, please visit http://www.amazon.ca/dp/B00OJMAHPS



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.