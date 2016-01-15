Angel Baby Announces Revised Manufacturing Strategy for Popular Amazon Product Toddler Pillow Gel Mat

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Angel Baby has just announced that the company is about to start manufacturing their Toddler Pillow Gel Mat in higher quantities. This decision has been taken by the company to cope up with the steadily increasing demand for this product in Amazon.com. Angel Baby is a seasoned manufacturer of baby products, and most of their products have been extremely successful in Amazon. Their children's pillow gel mat has already received well over one hundred Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.9 starts. This product is available in Amazon for $23.95 only.



Most of the parents of newborn babies rely excessively on cold baths and traditional medications when their little one suffers from fever. Angel Baby claims that their pillow mats can be extremely useful in these circumstances. Functioning as a cooling pillow mat, it makes the baby feel better by reducing the fever. Made of soft and form-fitting materials, this pillow mat offers comfortable support to the head and neck. There is no chance of leakage because these mats don't need to be filled with water. Users can also enhance its cooling potential by putting it in the refrigerator.



A recent buyer of the product mentions in her Amazon review, "This is an awesome shower gift for new parents. Kids get sick and run fevers. This cooling mat is just perfect for a feverish, miserable little kid and it works. Just cool the pillow for a couple of hours in the fridge and then stick it in the kid's pillowcase or put it under the sheet. Toss your toasted, feverish tot into the mix and the kid will feel a lot better."



Highlighting the need for a revised manufacturing strategy, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, "Looking at the growing demand, this was on the cards. We are about to complete the official formalities with another manufacturing partner. Very soon, our manufacturing potential will increase by almost 30%."



To find out more about Angel Baby Toddler Pillow Gel Mat, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01600LI4U



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.