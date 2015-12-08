Angel Baby Announces the Amazon Launch of Toddler Pillow Gel Mat

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Angel Baby is pleased to announce that their latest product Toddler Pillow Gel Mat is now available in Amazon.com. The company is a familiar name in Amazon with multiple baby utility products that have performed very well. Official sources have mentioned that this new product will has been designed to provide relief to children suffering from fever. This product is currently available in Amazon.com for $23.95 only.



Most parents are ready to do almost anything for their children when they suffer from fever. There are plenty of medicines available, and most of them are effective. However, these medicines require time to function. This is why parents often look for something that will have a more immediate impact on their child. Angel Baby claims that this is exactly what their new cooling pillow mat is capable of doing. This product is made of premium cotton-blend, and provides a soothing effect on the child's head and neck to make them feel cool, relaxed, and comfortable.



The flexible and super soft pillow mats from Angel Baby are designed to rest on top or slip inside the pillowcases. Angel Baby mentions that the product's design will help it reduce fever, headache, and night sweat. Also, these mats won't leak because there is no need to fill them with water. During the hot summer days, the cooling mats can be refrigerated to enhance their cooling property.



Announcing the Amazon launch of the product, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, "We are extremely happy to launch this product just in time for the holiday season. These cooling mats can be an excellent gift for any couple with a newborn baby or child. Visit our Amazon store to find out more about the product."



To find out more about Angel Baby Toddler Pillow Gel Mat, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01600LI4U



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.