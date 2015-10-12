Angel Baby Car Seat Travel Bag Becomes a Top Five Amazon Bestseller

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Angel Baby is pleased to announce that their successful Amazon product Car Seat Travel Bag has made it to the highly coveted list of top five bestsellers in the category of travel bags and carts. Angel Baby specializes in manufacturing home and baby utility products. A series of products from the company has done extremely well in Amazon.com. The car travel bag has already received nearly five hundred reviews with a reasonably good average rating.



The car seat gate check bag has been designed by Angel Baby with great attention to details. The manufacturer claims that these bags are made of double strength polyester fabric that is not likely to tear very easily. These bags have been used by many Amazon buyers to keep their car seat investment safe from dirt and germs while traveling. Each bag has a dimension of 86.4cm x 45.7cm x 45.7cm, and provides perfect fit for popular car seats and strollers such as Britax, JL Childress, Graco, Chicco, Jeep, Evenflo, and many others. To ensure optimum user comfort, the product comes with a drawstring closure system, an adjustable locking system, and an ID box.



One of the latest users of the product mentions in his Amazon review, "I love this thing! My car seat is kind of a big monstrosity but it covers it well! It has an name tag for personal information and says fragile on it, although who knows if that means anything in airports? I just like that they have it on there. I would have never thought about something like this until I found it online. It keeps it covered and safe, none of the little pieces fall off the car seat, the belt is jangling around. It folds up nice and neat into a built in bag. Once you get the hang of it, it's not too bad to zip back up. I really enjoy this product and hope to use it on many, many trips and flights!"



Expressing delight about the product's recent feat in the world's largest online shopping platform, a senior official from Angel Baby said, "Securing a place amongst the top five is certainly a great performance. We are confident that this product will achieve even more success in the near future."



