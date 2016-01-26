Angel Baby Car Seat Travel Bag Becomes a Top Ten Amazon Bestseller

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --Angel Baby proudly announces that their car seat travel bag is now ranked eighth amongst the Amazon bestsellers in the category of travel bags and carts. Angel Baby is an experienced manufacturer of multiple baby products and travel accessories that have done very well in Amazon.com. Their travel bag currently boasts of more than six hundred Amazon reviews, mostly coming from highly satisfied users. This product can be purchased in Amazon.com for a discounted price of $26.95 only.



The car seat gate check bag from Angel Baby was designed to help users protect their car seat investments from germ and dirt. Unlike commonly available product made from cheap plastic, these bags have been manufactured from a high-quality, double-strength nylon fibre that is resistant to tear. With dimensions of 86.4cm x 45.7cm x 45.7cm, the product is compatible with most car seats, booster seats, and infant carriers including Britax, Graco, Jeep, Chicco, Evenflo, and many others. Some other important features of the product are an adjustable lock, a convenient carrying handle with drawstring closure, and an ID tag.



Highlighting the qualities of this product, a recent user stated, "I love how big the car seat cover is. It covers my booster seat perfectly. It comes in handle when you may need to put in the trunk and it prevents it from getting dirty. It is also great if you travel, especially on a plane. You carseat will be protected."



Expressing his pleasure at the product's inclusion in the list of top ten bestsellers, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, "This is certainly a great achievement and I would like to congratulate the entire team for making it possible. However, at Angel Baby, we believe that each of our products have the potential to be the number one. I would expect the entire team to carry on the good work so that we can reach the top very soon."



To find out more about Angel Baby Car Seat Travel Bag, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OJN7L3I



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.