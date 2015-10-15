Angel Baby Introduces 50% Discount on White Toddler Pillow Case Cover for Amazon Shoppers

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2015 --Angel Baby is pleased to announce the launch of an attractive discount deal on their popular Amazon product White Toddler Pillow Case Cover. Now, all Amazon buyers of these toddler pillowcases can purchase this product for a discounted price of $16.95 instead of its listed price of $33.90. Official sources have revealed that buyers will be able to make use this discount deal without any coupon codes or minimum order requirement. This limited period offer will remain valid until further notifications from Angel Baby.



Angel Baby has a wealth of experience in designing and manufacturing baby care products. Their toddler pillow case covers are made in the United States from 100% premium cotton percale. With dimensions of 14inches x20.5 inches, these covers can be used with any toddler pillow sized 14inches x20 inches or less. The manufacturer claims that this product has a 400 thread count satin weave to ensure superior durability. This product is ideally suited for children between two and four years of age, and offers safe and comfortable sleep.



The five hundred plus Amazon reviews received by the product speak volumes about its quality. A recent user mentions in his review, "I absolutely love this pillowcase and so does my daughter. I'm starting to transition her into using a pillow. She does not always sleep with her head on the pillow but it seems like she always has to be touching it. I think part of that is because this pillowcase is so soft. I will definitely need to buy a few more of these."



Talking about the company's just launched Amazon sales promotion, a senior official from Angel Baby said, "At Angel Baby, we are always dedicated to maximising your savings. Visit our Amazon store today and take home your favourite toddler pillowcase covers for a fifty percent discount."



To find out more about this discount deal, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KGIQYEW



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.