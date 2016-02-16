Angel Baby Introduces Dedicated Customer Service Department for Toddler Pillow Gel Mat

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --Angel Baby is pleased to announce the opening of their new customer service department that will offer dedicated support to the buyers of their popular Amazon product Toddler Pillow Gel Mat. Official sources have informed that the steadily increasing demand for this product has prompted them to start this new department. Angel Baby is the manufacturer of multiple baby products that have been selling successfully in Amazon.com. Their pillow gel mat has already received nearly three hundred reviews from the Amazon shoppers.



Most of the users of Angel Baby Frosty Pillow Gel Mat have mentioned in their reviews that this product provides instant relief to children suffering from fever. The company claims that their cooling pillow mat has been manufactured from a premium cotton-blend that keeps the head and neck of the users comfortable. Unlike other similar products, this cooling mat doesn't need to be filled with water. The cooling property of this product can be enhanced by refrigerating it for a short duration.



A recent buyer mentions in his Amazon review, "It cools quickly; the pillowcase is great for washing and keeping it clean. It makes a great ice pack and the toddler with sensory issues loves it as a lap pad as it has a little weight to it in addition to the cold temperature."



Highlighting the need for a new customer service department, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, "The clientele for this product has grown significantly over the last few years, making it extremely challenging for us to provide prompt resolution to customer issues. This new department will help us improve the quality of our customer support.



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.