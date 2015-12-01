Angel Baby Introduces Lucrative Holiday Discount on Their Popular Amazon Product Car Seat Travel Bag

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Angel Baby is pleased announce the mega launch of their 'holiday special' promotion for the buyers of their popular Amazon product Car Seat Travel Bag. This useful baby care product has been a great success for the company with close to six hundred reviews from the users. As part of the company's holiday discount policy, this highly sought after product is now available for $17.95 only. It is relevant to mention here that the product's listed price in Amazon.com is $53.90.



The car seat gate check bag from Angel Baby has dimensions of 34inches X 18inches X 18inches, and is compatible with almost all types of car seats, booster seats, infant carriers, etc. The product has been manufacture from a high-quality fabric that is tear proof, lightweight, and resistant to water. To ensure ease of use while opening and closing, this product comes with a drawstring closure and an adjustable lock.



The Amazon reviews received by the product speak volumes about this product's quality. A recent user mentions in his review, "We bought 2 for airplane trip. They worked as advertised. They were easy to use and didn't rip. They easily fit our car seats for our 4 and 5 year old with some room to spare for a small duffle bag. These bags exceeded my expectations for the price."



Talking about the company's holiday special deal, a senior official from Angel Baby said, "Offering lucrative special occasion discounts is a tradition in Angel Baby. Like every year, we have just launched these discounts on most of our products. Our Car Seat Bag is now available for an almost seventy percent discount. Visit our Amazon store immediately because this is a limited period offer."



To find out more about this product, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00OJN7L3I



Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.