Angel Baby Introduces Year-End Bonus for Their White Toddler Pillow Case Cover Team

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --Angel Baby is delighted to announce that that the best performers from their White Toddler Pillow Case Cover team will receive a year-end performance bonus from the company. This toddler pillow case has already built its reputation in Amazon.com with almost seven hundred reviews. More importantly, a very high percentage of these reviews have come from the product's satisfied users. These pillow cases can be purchased in Amazon for a handsomely discounted price of $14.95.



The pillow case covers from Angel Baby are made in America, and come in dimensions of 14 inches x 20.5 inches. This toddler pillow case size makes it the perfect fit any toddler while traveling or sleeping at home. Some of the most noteworthy features of the product are its 400 thread count satin weave technology and 100% premium cotton percale material. These pillow covers are machine washable.



A recent user mentions in her Amazon review, "This pillowcase is very soft and comfortable on a toddler's skin. It has the standard lines across it, as many quality cases do. It fits the previously mentioned pillow perfectly and is very well-made. I am pleased with this pillowcase and I am certain that my son lives his new pillowcase. I often see him running his hand across it, as if he is taking in the silky softness of it. I definitely recommend this case - especially if you have the Angel Baby pillow or one that size."



Talking about the company's just announced performance bonus, a senior official from Angel Baby states, "This product has performed really well throughout the year and we think this was made possible by the team's hard work. At the end of the year, we have decided to pay this bonus to acknowledge the efforts put together by our best performers."



To find out more about Angel Baby White Toddler Pillow Case Cover, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KGIQYEW



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.