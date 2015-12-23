Angel Baby Launches Dedicated Customer Service Division for Their Organic Toddler Pillow

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --Angel Baby has just announced the grand opening of their new customer support division. This division will offer dedicated support to the buyers of the company's successful product Organic Toddler Pillow. It is relevant to mention here that Angel Baby specializes in manufacturing high-quality baby products, and many of their products have been extremely successful in Amazon.com. These premium quality toddler pillows are presently available in Amazon.com for a handsomely discounted price of $49.95.



The toddler pillows from Angel Baby are made of 25% polyester fiber and 75% memory foam. It comes with a cover made of organic cotton. The polyester fiber ensures the product's superior softness and complete head and neck support. Angel Baby claims that the product is non-allergenic, anti-microbial, hypoallergenic, mildew proof, and dust mite resistant. These pillows are suitable for children between the ages of two and five.



A large number of parents have recommended this product as the best toddler pillow available in the market. A recent buyer mentions in his Amazon review, "This is the best pillow our family has ever owned. I'm slightly jealous that it's for my daughter. It is extremely comfortable and soft. It's also the perfect size for her little bed. Her old pillow was a normal size and was just too much for her bed. I highly recommend this pillow. The organic cotton is also a big plus when buying it. I received this pillow free in exchange for my honest review. All opinions are my own. I plan on purchasing another one for my baby when she is old enough!"



Explaining the requirement for a dedicated customer support department for the product, a senior official from Angel Baby states, "The demand for the product has reached a level where it was no longer possible to handle the workload without a dedicated department. We are already in the process of hiring the personnel for this department."



To find out more about Angel Baby Organic Toddler Pillow, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZQ0P3B0



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.