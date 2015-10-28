Angel Baby Offering Lucrative Discount on Organic Toddler Pillows on Amazon.com

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2015 --Angel Baby is pleased to announce the launch of a fifty percent discount promotion on their highly trusted Amazon product Organic Toddler Pillow. This top rated product can now be purchased on Amazon for $50.99 instead of its listed price of $129.95. It is relevant to mention here that Angel Baby designed this product with the intention of delivering the market's best pillows for the kids. With over three hundred reviews from impressed users, the product has done extremely well so far.



Finding the best toddler pillow for their baby can be a difficult task for the parents. Many of the commonly available products are not suitable for the babies because they are either too flat or clumpy, and oversized. To deliver a safe and comfortable product, Angel Baby has spent months in research and development. Some of the most noteworthy features of their product are



- 75% Memory Foam (USA and CertiPur-US) and 25% Polyester Fiber for comfort and support.

- Organic Cotton Cover (USA and Oeko-Tex Certified)

- Non-Allergenic, anti-microbial, hypoallergenic, mildew proof & dust mite resistant.

- Superior softness and comfort with complete neck and head support.

- Individually handcrafted.



A recent user of the product mentions in her Amazon review, "This is such a nice toddler pillow! It's seriously nicer than my pillow. I was impressed the moment I took it out of the package. It's so soft and fluffy, and very supportive. It's definitely a high quality pillow. I love that it's organic and toxin-free, so I can feel safe letting my son sleep on it. The cover is very soft and comfortable. I've slept on it several times, and it's an amazing pillow."



Talking about the just launched discount promotion, a senior official from Angel Baby said, "We are pleased to offer a more than 60% discount on our Organic Toddler Pillow. Please visit our Amazon store today because this offer is only for a limited period."



To find out more about this product, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZQ0P3B0



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.