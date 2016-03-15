Angel Baby Organic Toddler Pillow Now Features CertiPUR-US Memory Foam

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Angel Baby continues their tradition of delivering high-quality baby products that are backed by the latest technology. The company's extremely sought after Amazon product Organic Toddler Pillow has been improved recently with the incorporation of CertiPUR-US Memory Foam. The company is known for their high quality standards, and many of their products have been extremely successful in Amazon.com. Their organic pillow for toddlers has already received over four hundred Amazon reviews. This product is now selling in Amazon.com for $49.95 only.



An experienced manufacturer of baby products, Angel Baby wanted to deliver the market's best toddler pillow. With this intention, they created a product that is eco-friendly and breathable. The organic cotton fabric used to manufacture the product is designed to manage temperature by dissipating heat. The pillows provide a natural sleeping angle that offers the right kind of support for the baby's neck and body. The product also has good ventilation property, and does not trap heat. Moreover, these pillows are non-allergenic, anti-microbial, hypoallergenic, mildew proof, and resistant to dust mite.



In her Amazon review, a recent user states, "I love this toddler pillow! It is super soft and squishy. I know that my son loves it too because he has to sleep with only this pillow. It's smaller than regular sized pillows so it is the perfect size for road trips. The pillow is made in the USA. The organic cotton that it is made out of is soft. The pillow Is machine washable and it is hypoallergenic. I have washed the pillow a few times without any trouble. The pillow comes out clean and smelling fresh. It does not get misshaped. I recommend this pillow."



Highlighting the latest enhancement of the product, a senior official from Angel Baby stated, "We have always been engaged in efforts to improve this product. CertiPUR-US memory foam is perfectly suited for the babies because it is toxin-free, and designed to keep the kids cool."



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.