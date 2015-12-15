Angel Baby Starts Lucrative Amazon Sales Promotion on Frosty Pillow Gel Mat for Adults

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --Angel Baby is pleased to announce the mega launch of a lucrative sales promotion on their latest release Frosty Pillow Gel Mat. With the launch of this promotional campaign, this product can be purchased now for $29.95 instead of its listed price of $59.90. Angel Baby is a highly experienced manufacturer of baby utility products, and most of their products have been appreciated by the Amazon shoppers. The company informs that their adult pillow mats are capable of offering relief from multiple physical conditions.



Angel Baby informs that one of their priorities while designing the product was to deliver a product that is soft and offers undisturbed rest throughout the night. The product has been made from a highly comfortable cotton blend. The users of this cooling pillow mat can enhance the product's cooling efficiency simply by keeping it in a refrigerator for a short while. Unlike many other sleeping mats available in the market, this product does not contain water. Instead, it has been manufactured with a gel that won't leak under any circumstance. In addition to providing a cooling effect, Angel Baby claims that their gel mats can also provide relief from migraine, neck pain, and hot flashes.



Talking about the just launched Amazon sales promotion, a senior spokesperson from Angel Baby said, "We have a long tradition of offering lucrative discounts to our customers. The company is pleased to offer a flat fifty percent discount on our recently launched product Frosty Pillow Gel Mat. Visit our Amazon store right now because this is a limited period offer."



More about Frosty Pillow Gel Mat from Angel Baby can be found at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01600LIQI



About Angel Baby

Angel Baby is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing baby and home utility products. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.