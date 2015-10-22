Angel Baby Toddler Pillow Emerges as a Highly Recommended Product on Amazon.com

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2015 --Angel Baby is pleased to reveal that their toddler pillow has steadily emerged as a highly preferred product on Amazon.com. Company sources have informed that a large number of Amazon shoppers have used this product to ensure safe and comfortable sleep for their babies. These pillows are for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years, and can be used for sleeping on the crib or while traveling in a car. The product is currently available in Amazon.com for $18.95 only.



Many of today's health conscious parents are constantly looking for the best toddler pillow for their kids. Experts suggest that the idea pillow for a child must not be too clumpy, too flat, or oversized. It is also important to ensure that the pillow offers complete head and neck support. Angel Baby has taken all these factors into account while designing their pillows. The product has been manufactured from hypoallergenic cotton tick polyester cluster breathable fiber, a material capable of resisting clumping and flattening. The pillows also provide complete head and neck support, allowing the kids to sleep at a natural angle.



Recommending the product, a recent user mentions, "This is a really nice toddler pillow. It is fluffy and soft, but still has good support for my toddler. The pillow is well-made and sewn very well. I like that it is hypoallergenic. I also got the toddler pillow case from this same company Angel Baby and I highly recommend it as well. The two are perfect together. My toddler loves his new pillow and carries it around with him. It is the perfect size and he will be able to use it for quite a few years. Great product!"



Another user states in his Amazon review, "This is very soft, just the right size and very well made. It's something that my toddler has been using and enjoys very much. He sleeps better and has better sleep positions at night. I do recommend this for anyone that has a toddler that wants their own pillow and something that will give them comfort at night. It's perfect for those little heads. "



