Angel Crafts 6" by 50' Clear Transfer Paper Tape Roll Achieves the Milestone of Two Hundred Amazon Reviews

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Angel Crafts' is pleased to disclose that their highly rated product 6" by 50' clear transfer paper roll has recently gone past two hundred reviews in Amazon.com. More importantly, the product has achieved this feat with a high average user rating of 4.8 stars. Angel Crafts is a seasoned manufacturer of different types of art and craft accessories, and many of their products are extremely popular amongst the Amazon shoppers. The company's 6" by 50' transfer paper rolls are available in Amazon.com for $24.95 only.



The transfer paper rolls from Angel Crafts come in sheets with the length and width of fifty feet and six inches respectively. Many users have mentioned in their reviews that this product can be used in all types of vinyl related projects. Also, the product has been specially engineered to make sure it can be used with the market's leading indoor and outdoor adhesive vinyl brands. One of the most important benefits of this product is that transferring vinyl design becomes quick and easy with its grid backing pattern. These transfer tapes are also easy to position and align.



Recommending the product, a recent user states, "I love the ease of peeling off the adhesive part of the tape. It lifts the vinyl well. I have tried the clear transfer tape, they are cheap but it sticks too much that it ends up picking up the cut out vinyl that I want to stay on the materials. Angel craft paper tape makes my work easy and I can re use them a multiple times."



Another user mentions in his Amazon review, "This transfer tape is great for any of your vinyl projects! I use vinyl in my crafting and it's imperative that I have a good high quality product to work with and this just happens to be a high quality product. The one thing that I loved best about it is that is has a grid on it so you always know that your project is going to be straight. This transfer paper tape peels off easily and releases easily. I would recommend this to anyone that is looking for transfer paper tape. #angel crafts are awesome!"



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.