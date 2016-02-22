Angel Crafts 6" X 12" Self Adhesive Vinyl Sheet Becomes a Top Ten Amazon Bestseller

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --Angel Crafts proudly announces that their popular Amazon product 6" x 12" adhesive vinyl sheets have now made it to the list of top ten Amazon bestsellers in the subcategories of adhesive vinyl and adhesive sheets. This product has already received over five hundred Amazon reviews with positive feedback from over 90% of the reviewers. Angel Crafts is a familiar name in Amazon with a suite of art and craft accessories that have been extremely successful. Their 6" x 12" vinyl sheets are now available in Amazon for $17.95 only.



The pack of 6" x 12" adhesive vinyl from Angel Crafts comprises of thirty-five sheets available in different vibrant colors. Each of these sheets has been calendared with a thickness of three mil, and has a width and length of six inches and twelve inches, respectively. Angel Crafts mentions that these sheets can be used for both indoor and outdoor applications. The five hundred plus reviews suggest that this product can be used for home decor, signs, letters, banners, striping, decals, window graphics, tiles, and many other creative projects.



An impressed user mentioned in his Amazon review, "I used this to make decals for windows, cars, mirrors and other items. It cuts great in the silhouette machine. It a hears to all the items I have applies it on. Will be buying more pretty soon."



Expressing pleasure at the performance of this product, a senior official from Angel Crafts stated, "This product has always been a favorite with the Amazon shoppers. We are really thankful to them for their relentless support. I also take this opportunity to congratulate the entire team for their hard work."



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.