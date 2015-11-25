Angel Crafts 6" X 12" Self Adhesive Vinyl Sheets Becomes a Top Ten Amazon Bestseller

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Angel Crafts is proud to announce that their product 6" x 12" adhesive vinyl sheets have now emerged as one of Amazon's top ten bestsellers in the sub-category of adhesive sheets. A wide range of useful art and craft related products released by the company has made Angel Crafts a familiar name in Amazon.com's huge online marketplace. Most of these products have been appreciated by the shoppers in Amazon. The vinyl sheets from Angel Crafts have already received three hundred plus Amazon reviews with 99% positive rating.



The adhesive vinyl from Angel Crafts comes in a pack of thirty five differently colored sheets. Though ideally suited for indoor use, Angel Crafts claims that these sheets may last for up to five years when used in outdoor environment. The sheets have a dimension of 6 inches x 12 inches, and they have been calendared with a thickness of 3 mil. Users have mentioned in their reviews that this product can be used for multiple purposes such as home decor, letters, signs, banners, decals, window graphics, striping, tiles, and many more.



Recommending the product, a recent user stated in his review, "I love the variety of colors in this pack, some are matte, and some are glossy. It has just about any color you need. I really like the 6" X 12" size because I like to use multiple colors on my projects and this way I don't feel like I waste as much. The vinyl works nicely with my Cricut and also with my die cuts. Kudos again Angel Craft, your products are top notch."



Expressing pleasure about the product becoming a top ten Amazon bestseller, a senior official from Angel Crafts said, "This is certainly a great feat by the team. However, we always knew that we have a great product and this was bound to happen at some point of time. We expect this product to be in the top three spots very soon."



More details about this product can be found at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0125FQD9Y



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.