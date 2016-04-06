Angel Crafts Glitter Vinyl Sheet Is Now Available for Lucrative Discount on Amazon

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --Angel Crafts is pleased to announce the launch of a lucrative sales promotion for the Amazon shoppers purchasing their Glitter Vinyl Sheets. Instead of the product's listed price of $99.95, this art accessory can now be purchased for just $59.95 without the hassle of using any discount codes or vouchers. Angel Crafts is an experienced manufacturer of art and craft accessories with a series of products selling successfully on Amazon.com. The company informs that this sales promotion will continue until further notifications from them.



Each pack of Angel Crafts glitter vinyl comes with twenty adhesive vinyl sheets, each having dimensions of 12 inches x 12 inches. The company also claims that these sheets have calendared with 3 mil thickness to ensure strength. The sheets come in wide range of attractive colors including gold, red, dark blue, black, raspberry, lavender, teal, and many more. This product has already received more than six hundred Amazon reviews with a decent average rating. These users suggest that this product is suitable for signs, banners, home decor, letters, decals, striping, tiles, window graphics, and many other similar purposes.



A recent user mentions his Amazon review, "I absolutely love art and crafts, so I decided to take my art to a new level with vinyl. I was trying to waiting to get my silhouette cutter machine but had some unexpected things take place. Instead I had to use a utility knife and since my hands shake I knew this could be eventful. I decided to print our cute letters and ended up cutting out the kids initial and framed them to bring some personalization to their rooms. Amazingly they were easy to cut manually when I am sure it was intended for vinyl cutting machine. This package is perfect for any small project. They send an amazing variety of colors in both shiny and matte, just let your imagination flow. So far they are sticking just fine and we love them."



Announcing the launch of the sales promotion, a senior spokesperson from Angel Crafts stated, "It is a great pleasure for us to announce that our Glitter Vinyl Sheet is now available for a 40% discounted price of $59.95. Just visit our Amazon store a claim your discount before it's too late."



To find out more about Angel Crafts Glitter Vinyl Sheet, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CIL85GY



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.