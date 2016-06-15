Angel Crafts Introduces Amazon Sales Promotion for Their 12" by 8' Beige Self Adhesive Vinyl Roll

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --Angel Crafts has recently announced the launch of an Amazon sales promotion for the emerging clientele of their 12" by 8' Beige Self Adhesive Vinyl Roll. Instead of the product's listed price of $12.95, all Amazon shoppers can now take home this product for $10.95 only. A reputed manufacturer of art and craft accessories, Angel Crafts has the enviable track record of delivering several top rated Amazon products. Their beige adhesive vinyl for home decor has already received close to two hundred Amazon reviews from delighted users.



Angel Crafts' beige adhesive vinyl for home decor has been designed to be used for both indoor and outdoor applications. Each roll comes with a length and width of eight feet and twelve inches, respectively. The company claims that they offer two feet of additional vinyl sheet compared to other products in the market. To ensure long-lasting quality, each sheet has been created with a thickness of 3 mil. Most of the vinyl sheets tend to roll back up to its original position. Angel Crafts has solved this problem by introducing a 2.5 inch thick core. As a result, the users experience better cutting efficiency and stability on the roll feeders. Users have also mentioned that these vinyl sheets can be used in the Provo Craft CRICUT machine, Silhouette CAMEO / PORTRAIT die cutter, or any other printer.



In his Amazon review, a recent user mentions, "I was able to quickly cut out my stencils then apply them to my model. The vinyl stayed perfectly where placed through several coats of paint. I was then able to remove the stencils with no difficulty. I would recommend this product to any hobby modeler wanting a high quality, cost-effective option for making homemade stencils."



Talking about the just launched Amazon sales promotion, a senior official from Angel Crafts stated, " We hope this discount offer will be appreciated by the craft lovers that will purchase this product in the future. More similar special deals are coming up very soon for them."



http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00XDDW5PO



