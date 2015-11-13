Angel Crafts Introduces Bonus Gift in Amazon UK on Their 30.5 Cm by 2.4m Transfer Paper Tape Roll

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2015 --Angel Crafts has just introduced a bonus offer for their customers in Amazon UK purchasing the company's 30.5 cm by 2.4m Transfer Paper Tape Roll. Now, all buyers of this product will receive two feet of additional transfer paper for the same price. Angel Crafts has a wealth of experience in manufacturing high-quality home and office stationery items that have sold successfully in Amazon.com. The company has recently ventured into the UK market with some of their most popular products.



Angel Crafts' transfer paper for vinyl is available as eight feet long and twelve inches wide sheets. The company claims that this product has been engineered with precision to make it function with all indoor and outdoor adhesive vinyl brands including Provo Craft Cricut, Silhouette Cameo, Portrait vinyl, Pazzles, etc. Users have mentioned that this product is extremely easy to position and align. Also, its grid backing pattern makes vinyl design transfer quick and easy. This transfer paper roll is currently available in Amazon UK for £15.95 only.



Within a very short time since its launch, Angel Crafts Transfer Paper Tape Roll has received top rating from many reviewers in Amazon UK. A highly impressed user states, Great product! Does exactly what it's supposed to with no problems. "I've tried other transfer papers that stick too much so the vinyl doesn't ever come back off and some that don't stick enough to get really detailed cuts off the backing paper but this has the perfect amount of stickiness and comes off quite easily when it's supposed to. I would definitely recommend this. "



Talking about the just launched bonus offer for this product, a senior official from Angel Crafts stated, "This is just a small gift for the buyers that have made this product a successful one in Amazon UK. We believe in maximizing the benefit of our customers, and many more similar offers will be launched in the near future."



To find out more about this art and craft accessory, please visit

http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B00R3NITS2



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.