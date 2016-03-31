Angel Crafts Introduces Guaranteed Accelerated Delivery for Black Adhesive Vinyl Roll on Amazon.com

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --Angel Crafts is pleased to announce that the Amazon buyers of their popular product black adhesive vinyl roll can now receive their purchased items within just one business day. Company sources have revealed that this accelerated delivery service is available for an additional shipping charge. Angel Crafts is a seasoned manufacturer of art and craft accessories, and many of their products have done very well in Amazon.com. Their black vinyl roll has already obtained over two hundred Amazon reviews with an average rating of 4.8-stars.



The black self adhesive vinyl from Angel Crafts is available in the form of eight feet long and twelve inches wide vinyl sheets. The product's thickness of 3 mil lends strength and durability to it. Though best suited for outdoor applications, this product can also be used outdoors under favorable conditions. Also, its 2.5 inch core ensures improved cutting and a higher stability on the roll feeders. A grid release liner has also been provided for easy weeding. A large percentage of users have mentioned in their reviews that this product can be used with Provo Craft Cricut machine or the Silhouette Cameo / Portrait die cutter or any other printer. Many of these users recommend this product for applications such as home decor, weddings, scrapbooking, stencilling, paper crafting, signs, windows, glasses, tiles, etc.



A satisfied user mentioned in his Amazon review, "I received this vinyl a couple of weeks ago and cut my first project using it last weekend. I found the weight of the vinyl perfect for my outdoor craft use. It cut very well with my Cricut and separating my cuts from the excess was easy and without the usual headaches. I have used several different brands in the past but so far I like this the best. I recommend this product and plan to buy more in the future."



Talking about the need for accelerated delivery facility, a senior official from Angel Crafts stated, "This was important because many of our customers want to receive their vinyl rolls immediately. This facility will surely please them. More details are available in our Amazon store."