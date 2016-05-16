Angel Crafts Introduces Guaranteed Accelerated Delivery on 12" by 8' Beige Self Adhesive Vinyl Roll

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Angel Crafts is pleased to announce that the interested Amazon buyers purchasing their 12" by 8' beige self adhesive vinyl for home decor can now receive their purchased products within just two working days. This guaranteed accelerated delivery service, however, attracts additional shipping charges. This recently launched product from Angel Crafts has performed reasonably well so far with two-hundred plus Amazon reviews. A high-percentage of these reviewers recommends this product for a plethora of crafting and home decoration projects. This useful art-accessory can be purchased on Amazon.com for $12.95 only.



Angel Crafts' beige adhesive vinyl for home decor is available as twelve inch wide and eight feet long sheets. Art enthusiasts often complain that vinyl sheets often tend roll back up to its original position. Angel Crafts has solved this problem by delivering a larger and 2.5 thick core that prevents the rolling back of the sheets. As a result, users experience improved cutting and stability on roll feeders. There is also a grid release liner backing to ensure easy weeding. Users suggest that this product works perfectly with Provo Craft Cricut machine or the Silhouette Cameo / Portrait die cutter or any other printer.



An impressed user mentioned in his Amazon review, "I used this product to create custom stencils for painting a model. It was my first time using vinyl and I was surprised at how easy it was to work. I was able to quickly cut out my stencils then apply them to my model. The vinyl stayed perfectly where placed through several coats of paint. I was then able to remove the stencils with no difficulty. I would recommend this product to any hobby modeler wanting a high quality cost effective option for making homemade stencils."



Talking about the just launched expedited shipping facility for this product, a senior official from Angel Crafts stated, "We come across many buyers that have an urgent requirement for their home decor projects. This facility will certainly make them happy."



