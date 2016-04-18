Angel Crafts Introduces Guaranteed Accelerated Delivery Service for Self Adhesive Vinyl Sheets.

Sandy, UT - Utah -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2016 --Angel Crafts is pleased to announce the formal launch of guaranteed accelerated delivery service for their highly appreciated Amazon product Self Adhesive Vinyl Sheets. With the launch of this service, all buyers purchasing the product from Amazon will be able to receive their shipment within just one business day. Angel Crafts is a poplar manufacturer of art and crafty accessories, and many of their products have already received excellent feedback from the Amazon buyers. These adhesive vinyl sheets can be purchased on Amazon.com for $17.95 only.



Each pack of Angel Crafts adhesive vinyl contains thirty-five 6"x12" sheets in different colors such as Gloss Black, Gloss White, Matte White, Matte Black, Brown, Magenta, Tomato Red, Tangerine, Sunbeam Yellow, Kelly Green, Blue, Plum, Wild Cardinal Red, Fiesta Pink, and others. Each of these sheets has been calendared with 3 mil thickness to ensure durability and strength of the product. Users suggest that these vinyl sheets are extremely useful for home decor, banner, letters, signs, window graphics, letters, striping, tiles, and many others.



In her Amazon review, a recent user states, "I really like the variety of colors and finishes in this packet. Most had a high gloss finish, but some had a matte finish. The vinyl worked perfectly in a Cricut. I found this product to be of great quality, easy to use, wide variety of vibrant colors, and a nice size to work with for smaller projects. I found this vinyl to be of better quality than what was included with my Cricut. I think the price is also better than most that I could find as well."



Announcing the launch of guaranteed accelerated delivery for the product, a senior official from Angel Crafts said, "We are happy to let you know that you can now receive your adhesive vinyl sheets at your doorstep within just one business day. This facility is available for an additional shipping cost."



To find out more about Angel Crafts Adhesive Vinyl Sheets, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0125FQD9Y



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.