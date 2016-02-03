Angel Crafts Introduces Money Back Guarantee for 30.5 Cm X 2.4 M Transfer Paper Tape on Amazon UK

Sandy, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --Angel Crafts proudly announces the introduction of money back guarantee for the Amazon UK shoppers purchasing their transfer paper for vinyl. With the launch of this offer, all unsatisfied buyers of the product in Amazon UK are entitled to receive their money back in full. Angel Crafts is a seasoned manufacturer of art and craft accessories, and many off their products have been extremely successful in US market. At present, the company is in the process of making their presence felt in the UK market.



The transfer paper rolls from Angel Crafts have a width and length of twelve inches and eight feet respectively. The company claims that the product has been specially engineered to work with all popular indoor and outdoor vinyl brands. Many users have also mentioned in their reviews that this product can be used with adhesive vinyl from Provo Craft Cricut, Pazzles, Portrait, Silhouette Cameo, and many others. Transferring vinyl design is easy and quick with these transfer papers because of its grid backing pattern. Angel Crafts recommends the product for all types of vinyl projects for walls, signs, decals, windows, and other smooth surfaces.



Highlighting the need for a money back guarantee, a senior official from Angel Crafts stated, "We have no doubt that this guarantee will be required in the rarest of instances because our product is that good. However, this was extremely essential for the buyers that are not hundred percent confident while purchasing things online. Our money back guarantee will make them more confident while purchasing this product because they have nothing to lose."



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.