Angel Crafts to Increase the Production Capacity of Their 6" X 50' Clear Transfer Paper.

Sandy, UT - Utah -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Angel Crafts has just revealed their intention to increase the manufacturing capacity of their 6"x50' clear transfer paper tape roll. This useful art and craft accessory has experienced high demand over the last few months. Now, by increasing the production capacity, Angel Crafts is looking to ensure easy availability of the product in spite of its high demand. Angel Crafts specializes in delivering high-quality accessories for art and craft. Many of the products from the company have done well to satisfy the Amazon shoppers.



Angel Crafts' clear transfer paper tapes have a length and width of fifty feet and six inches respectively. With an extraordinary grid backing pattern, these transfer tapes are easy to align and position. Also, as a result of being transparent, these tapes make vinyl design transfer easy and quick. The manufacturer claims that these transfer papers were specially designed to work with all popular indoor and outdoor vinyl brands such as Provo Craft Cricut vinyl, Silhouette Cameo, Portrait vinyl, Pazzles, and others.



A highly impressed user mentions in his Amazon review, "I am pretty new at cutting vinyl, but this seems to work as well as the silhouette brand and it is much cheaper. Its 6" wide, but you can layer it to make it larger. Some of the vinyl shops can take their time shipping products. I received this in a day or two! Cannot beat that!"



According to another user, "I love this transfer tape. It works great and the red lines help me to line and keep my vinyl application straight. Only complaint could be that I wish it was clear but with the lines it doesn't make a large difference."



Discussing the company's decision to increase the production capacity of this product, a senior official from Angel Crafts said, "Looking at the demand over the last few months, this is an extremely important decision. This additional production volume will help us deal with an additional demand of up to 50%."



To find out more about Angel Crafts 6" x 50' Clear Transfer Paper Tape Roll, please visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00XQBN37C



About Angel Crafts

Angel Crafts is an organization dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality accessories that are particularly useful in art and craft related applications. A large number of products from the company are selling successfully in Amazon.com.