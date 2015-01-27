Angel to Descend on Saskatchewan Startups

Saskatoon, SK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2015 --Let's Talk Money, a financial literacy campaign for Canadian business startups and Saskatchewan Capital Network (SCN) is excited to announce Ross Finlay, Co-Founder and Director of the First Angel Network, will be facilitating three days of highly interactive bootcamps, Feb 10th, 11th and 12th for Saskatchewan Startups and Startup Service Providers.



The Bootcamps, "Let's Talk: Accessing Capital", are being offered in both Saskatoon (Feb 10) and Regina (Feb 12), and will teach entrepreneurs where and how to get their startup funded, both with efficiency and expediency. With many startups leaving Saskatchewan in search of expansion capital, Finlay will also host a half-day session (Feb 11) for local Service Providers and Investors to explore possible funding solutions and methodologies to keep Saskatchewan's startup scene vibrant and robust.



"At the best of economic times, raising capital can be intimidating, frustrating and lengthy for many startups. With today's economic situation, entrepreneurs' pitches need to be stronger than ever," says Taunya Woods Richardson, Chair of Let's Talk Money. "We're fortunate to be learning from one of the best right here at home."



Since starting the First Angel Network in 2005, Finlay has organized almost 200 angel investors persuading them to invest $10.5 million into early-stage Atlantic Canadian companies. That cash, in turn, has leveraged some $80 million in follow-up financing for companies, and in the process as created over 350 jobs throughout the region.



"The businesses that have been successful in securing deals through SCN all have one thing in common; the entrepreneurs were prepared and confidently presented a compelling, complete vision of how they will build and grow their companies, " says Marie Savostianik, Executive Director, SCN. "They did their research and made strategic decisions on many different aspects of their business before they approached investors. These bootcamps will provide a framework for entrepreneurs to develop a solid presentation of their business investment opportunity and to learn about what motivates investors."



About Ross Finlay

Ross Finlay is the co-founder and Director of the First Angel Network Association, Atlantic Canada's largest association for private investors. He is the co-Chair of the National Angel Capital Organization, Chair of the Education and Standards Committee and is a Director of the U.S. Angel Capital Association and the Angel Resource Institute of the Kaufmann Foundation. Ross has been an angel investor since 2000, as well as assisting many companies raise private equity.



About Let's Talk Money

Let's Talk Money is a national, non-profit, financial literacy campaign for Canadian Startups. Its goal is to shatter the veil of secrecy and shame surrounding the topic of finance, and get Startups engaged and enlightened on the topic of money. The program offers a toolbox of easy to access tools such as a podcast, "how-to" playbooks and bootcamps. www.nailthenumbers.com



About The Saskatchewan Capital Network

The Saskatchewan Capital Network is a member-based, non-profit organization of Saskatchewan angel investors. They currently have 40 investor members interested in seeing good investment opportunities in startup and growth-focused entrepreneurial companies, particularly those based in Saskatchewan. www.saskcapitalnetwork.com



