Angelo's FabriClean Offers Upholstery Cleaning in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --When it comes to finding a trustworthy upholstery cleaner in Vancouver, consider this: every piece of furniture is unique in both its construction and material. Because of this, there is no one specific way to clean all upholstery. As Vancouver's premier upholstery cleaning company, the team at Angelo's FabriClean is skilled at caring for everything, right from newly purchased items to precious antiques. For more, go to https://inhomecleaning.ca/upholstery-cleaning



The qualified technicians at Angelo's FabriClean have years of experience with a variety of different fabrics including such as delicate materials as silk, wool, cotton, microfiber, and velvet. Regardless of the difficulty level, Angelo's FabriClean maintains the same price point for all upholstery cleaning services.



Every upholstery cleaning process begins with the correct cleaning process. To effectively select the correct cleaning solution, technicians consider the fabric construction, fiber content, and dye stability. This assessment reveals the safest, most effective method to clean furniture.



Expertise and judgment are key factors in selecting the most effective cleaning treatment. All upholstery requires regular care to preserve its longevity and maintain a fresh, clean appearance. All upholstery undergoes a lot of wear and tear during its life. Besides spills and stains, upholstery can be a haven for dust, pollen, bacteria, germs, food remnants, and bad odours.



Ultimately, to maintain a fresh and clean home, professional upholstery cleaning isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. Angelo's FabriClean in Vancouver offers cutting-edge cleaning solutions to preserve the value and integrity of all kinds of upholstered furniture. Contact Angelo's FabriClean to get started.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



