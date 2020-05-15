Angelo's FabriClean Provides Care for Fine Area Rugs

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2020 --Vancouver carpet and rug cleaner, Angelo's FabriClean has developed propriety techniques for cleaning fine area rugs. For more, go to https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/area-rugs



All rugs will benefit from regular care. For example, Persian rugs are well-known for their durability. But over time, dirt and sun exposure can fade the vibrancy and relax the weave. Often comprised of wool, these rugs look attractive, even while harbouring fantastic amounts of dirt, dust, and pollen.



Since most rugs are heavily trafficked, they're often dirtier than homeowners realize. Over time the deeply embedded dirt particles can shred carpet fibers, ultimately destroying the beauty and integrity of a rug.



While constant vacuuming helps, regular rug cleaning and maintenance is the best way to remove deeply embedded dirt. As a leading rug cleaning service in Vancouver, the team at Angelo's FabriClean uses proprietary cleaning techniques and solutions to remove dirt and stains, thereby preserving the value and beauty of all sorts of rugs:



- Persian rugs

- Antique rugs

- Handmade rugs

- Shag area rugs

- Flucatti rugs

- Sisal area rugs

- And more (Belgian rugs, Pakistani rugs, Afghani rugs, Chinese rugs, and Indian rugs)



Expensive and antique rugs will benefit from traditional hand washing techniques that utilize gentle and unique shampoo formulas. Only eco-friendly chemicals are used, and any spot removal products are safe and non-toxic. Other services available upon request include



- Free pick-up and delivery of most size area rug. (No drop off service)

- Wrapping of rugs

- Stain-resistant protective coating

- Re-fringing and re-padding

- Re-weaving and repair

- Storage services



Protect the integrity of an expensive flooring investment through thorough rug cleaning services that are trustworthy and affordable. Contact Angelo's FabriClean to get started today.



About Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo's FabriClean is a premier carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Vancouver and Lower Mainland area, offering carpet, area rug, upholstery, and mattress cleaning services. Angelo's is owned and operated by a close-knit family that pays special attention to customer satisfaction and excellent service. It is 100% Canadian, with over a quarter-century of experience in in-house cleaning and care. Their Vancouver carpet cleaners are trained and certified, arriving fully equipped to clean at the client's convenience. Angelo's FabriClean uses state-of-the-art equipment, as well as top-of-the-line cleaning products. For more information, visit https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/ or call (604) 421-1855.



Angelo's FabriClean

Angelo Di Pomponio

angelosfabriclean@shaw.ca

Company Website: https://www.inhomecleaning.ca/