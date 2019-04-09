Angels in the or Book Launch Set for Release April 16, 2019

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Looking for an inspiring and insightful read this year? Look no further than Angels in the OR: What Dying Taught Me about Healing, Survival and Transformation. Written by Author Tricia Barker, and launching on April 16, 2019, this beautiful memoir tells the story of her near-death experience, teaching mission, and eventual triumph over trauma in her past.



Angels in the OR: What Dying Taught Me About Healing, Survival, and Transformation marks Barker's first collaboration with publisher Post Hill Press, and will be distributed by Simon & Schuster. Barker was an ordinary college student at the University of Texas when a serious car accident completely changed her life forever. While in surgery, Barker faced a near-death experience that altered her faith and her outlook on the world around her.



In Angels in the OR Barker gives a detailed account of what she experienced on the Other Side and how her near-death experience led her down a new path. The book begins with a description of Barker's profound near-death experience, and the descriptions of the angels Barker witnessed during her near-death experience are nothing short of breathtaking. The reader feels the author has held nothing back in the portrayal of her vision in heaven.



What follows is the profound impact the experience had on her life, inspiring her teaching mission, and eventual triumph over trauma in her past. As Barker learns to walk again, she lets go of painful wounds from childhood and integrates some of the aftereffects of her spiritual journey into her daily life. She returns to college with renewed vigor, intending to embark on a new path by becoming an English teacher.



However, after a year of teaching in the US, Barker travels to South Korea, where she is the victim of a sexual assault. Now, she must use the wisdom she gained on the Other Side to heal herself. She later guides countless junior high, high school, and college students to greater peace. Through teaching and mentoring others—many of whom are struggling with traumas of their own.



Throughout the book we see Barker devote her life to bringing the light she experienced during her NDE to individuals who are seeking solace, inspiration, and overall well-being. The reader feels as though they too are being comforted, uplifted, and inspired by Tricia Barker's belief and courage which have prevailed throughout her journey.



Angels in the OR has already received rave reviews and praise, alongside National Media attention, with coverage on I Survived: Beyond and Back, and featured on The Dr. Oz Show. Jeffrey Long, M.D., author of New York Times bestselling Evidence of the Afterlife: The Science of Near-Death Experience said, "This is one book you won't want to miss! Angels in the OR: What Dying Taught Me about Healing, Survival, and Transformation is exceptionally beautiful and enthralling. Tricia Barker's near-death experience is remarkable. This outstanding book is expertly written, remarkably easy to read, and enthusiastically recommended."



Janice Miner Holden, EdD, is professor of counseling at the University of North Texas in Denton, TX; a licensed professional counselor-supervisor; and a past president of the International Association for Near-Death Studies described the book as "abounds in rarities. It is rare for a near-death experiencer to have the command of English to make the ineffable experience clear. Those unfamiliar with near-death experiences will find an excellent introduction to the experiencer's perspective; those familiar will find wonders anew in Tricia's story."



Tricia Barker experienced a profound near-death experience during her senior year of college, and this experience guided her to teach overseas, in public schools, and at the college level. For over twenty years, Tricia has worked in schools and universities, often in impoverished areas. She helps others transform their lives in both the academic setting and in the spiritual community. Her near-death experience story has been featured on I Survived: Beyond and Back, Season 1, National Geographic Magazine, Simple Grace Magazine, Women's World Magazine, and The Doctor Oz Show, Season 10.



Tricia Barker is a graduate of The University of Texas. She also received her MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. Currently, she teaches English and Creative Writing at a beautiful community college in Fort Worth, Texas. She interviews other near-death experiencers, researchers, healers, spiritual teachers, and mediums on her YouTube Channel. She gives motivational and inspirational speeches around the world. Her poetry has been published in several publications including The Binnacle, The Paterson Literary Review, and The Midwest Quarterly. This is Tricia Barker's first full-length book.



